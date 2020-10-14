Girne Municipality disinfected all schools in the region

Girne Municipality Health Department spraying teams and a private company disinfected the schools in the region within the scope of protective measures following the TRNC Presidential Election that took place on 11th October.

After the Presidential Elections held at the weekend, all schools in the Girne area were disinfected in order to protect the health of students and teachers and to reduce parents’ concerns about hygiene.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and said; In schools where elections were held, classrooms comprising of hand-touched desks, door handles, tables and chairs and corridors, toilets and sinks were disinfected by our Municipality’s disinfection units at 05:30 the following morning and schools were made ready.

Güngördü noted that while substances recommended by the World Health Organisation and licenced by the Ministry of Health are used in all spraying and disinfection activities, these substances do not have a negative effect on human health.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality