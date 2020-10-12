TRNC Presidential Election results 11th October 2020

Supreme Committee of Elections has announced the results of the Presidential elections which were held in the TRNC on 11th October 2020. 7 independent candidates out of a total of 11 candidates ran in the Presidential elections.

Out of 198,957 registered voters 115,966 cast their votes in the elections, which saw a 58.21% voter turnout.

Since none of the 11 candidates received more than half of the valid votes, the second round of the election at which Ersin Tatar and Mustafa Akıncı will compete will be held next Sunday 18th October.

According to the order of candidates the number of votes and rates each candidate received are as follows :

Ersin Tatar: 35,872 – 32.34%

Tufan Erhürman: 24,075 – 21.71%

Erhan Arıklı: 5,999 – 5.41%

Fuat Çiner: 329 – 0.30%

Arif Salih Kırdağ: 282 – 0.25%

Ahmet Boran: 84 – 0.08%

Mustafa Ulaş: 69 – 0.06%

Alpan Uz: 155 – 0.14%

Kudret Özersay: 6,365 – 5.74%

Mustafa Akıncı: 33,058 – 29.80%

Serdar Denktaş: 4,627 – 4.17%

Source : TRNC Public Information Office