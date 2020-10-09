Turkey will not give up rights in the Eastern Mediterranean

Erdoğan: “Those who understand that Turkey will not give up its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean were finally forced to pay attention to the calls for dialogue”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan evaluated the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s approach to the Blue Homeland in an interview with a newspaper in Qatar.

Reminding that Turkey has always supported the fair distribution of the Eastern Mediterranean’s wealth by riparian countries in the region, he said Ankara had repeatedly emphasised this during all its diplomatic initiatives. “However, some countries, particularly Greece, which are disturbed by Turkey’s presence through unilateral steps, have chosen to stir tensions in the region. Turkey’s effective role in the region is what has prompted France, which has a long history of colonialism, to provoke Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration and now Armenia to adopt tension-based strategies” Erdoğan said. He repeated that Turkey will not surrender its rights in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Rejecting any solution which ignores Turkey and the TRNC, confining them to their shores, the Turkish President said, “We have voiced and will continue to voice loudly at every platform that we shall always, under all conditions, continue to protect our rights and interests with determination.”

Erdoğan said that those who understand that Turkey will not give up its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and will not bow down to empty threats or blackmail were finally forced to pay attention to the calls for dialogue. He said Turkey has kept its channels for diplomacy open from the very beginning and has shown that it supports the de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean through dialogue, not only with statements but with actions as well. “We are enjoying the comfort of being justified according to international law. Accordingly, we take all our steps in the Eastern Mediterranean within the win-win perspective and with the aim of protecting our interests while at the same time striving for peace and benefits for all Mediterranean countries.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office