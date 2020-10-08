North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust, AGM on 28th October 2020

Readers mail ….

From Paula Shirley – NCCCT ….

Owing to the resignations that have taken place recently on the committee of the North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust, the Annual General Meeting taking place at the Pia Bella Hotel, Girne on Wednesday 28th October at 10-30am is a vital one. All members are asked to come along.

Any member wishing to put their name forward for a place on the committee should contact Paula Shirley at paula.shirley@hotmail.com or on 0533 830 3256.

Anyone wishing to become a member should contact the above and should arrive at the Pia Bella by 10am in order to join giving their details and paying their fee before the meeting starts, although they will not be eligible to vote at this Annual General Meeting.

All members of the general public are welcome to attend this meeting.