Çavuşoğlu: ‘Step for Maraş property to be taken later’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made evaluations to media in Slovakia where he attended the Bratislava Global Security Forum. Çavuşoğlu mentioned that because Maraş was closed for many years the properties which belong to Evkaf could not be used by people, including Greek Cypriots.

Stressing the importance of opening the coastline, which is not private property, and some roads, Çavuşoğlu said that TRNC citizens are satisfied to be able to use these, especially the coast.

Çavuşoğlu added ‘We will continue to put steps forward related to this issue by respecting the private property rights and the UN Regulations’.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office