TFR enjoy Oktoberfest at the Alvadar Restaurant, Lapta

It was interesting to see that The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) were able to hold a very successful Oktoberfest which was achieved by adapting the event planning to suit COVID-19 restrictions in this newsletter from Ralph Kratzer.

Readers mail….

Ralph Kratzer….

Dear members of TFR!

The Oktoberfest this year was different – due to the COVID-19 regulations – but none-the-less it was a great success! We are looking forward to seeing more members at the second Bavarian Night next Sunday, 11th October at Alvadar restaurant in Lapta!!

Here is the report of our Events Manager Pamela about last Sunday’s event:

“Wow… Oktoberfest… even with adhering to the new social rules the atmosphere, food & music were absolutely great. Of course as usual a huge thank you from me to our TFR members for the support in making this one of the best Oktoberfests yet… different in many ways but one that will be hard to make better!!!

Thank you to Dave Mancini, the DJ, who – with our Deputy Chairman Brad – sat together mixing Oktoberfest Music that Brad had already downloaded with music Dave added to give us an Oktoberfest with visual effects to get toes tapping with people taking up the challenge to dance on the tables!!

Also big thanks to Danny Wogan, the New Alvadar’s Chef…. having listened to our Committee member Ralph Kratzer´s suggestions for authentic Bavarian dishes… Danny set to work to create a menu that met everyone’s approval. Without a doubt, we enjoyed his food as much as he enjoyed the challenge!!!

I must not forget Sandy Oram, our Treasurer, who runs the money side like clockwork…. it makes life so much easier!!

Finally, thank you to Elif & her team who worked tirelessly to make sure we got what we asked for & more…. we look forward to next Sunday for the re-run that one couple rebooked for before leaving!!!”