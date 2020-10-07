4th October was Animal Protection Day

A press release was issued by Girne Municipality for October 4th – Animal Protection Day.

Animal friends were first established in England in 1822. They established the Union for the Protection of Animals in order to protect animals, to ensure that people treat animals well and feed and protect them in better conditions. This organisation gathered in Florence, Italy in 1931 and declared October 4th as Animal Protection Day to draw attention to the species of animal under threat of extinction in the world. The purpose of this day is to understand that there are other creatures other than humans in the universe, not to interfere with their living spaces and to respect the right to live.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said : “The date of 4th October should be a day that requires awareness rather than celebration. Because, unfortunately, cruelty and mistreatment of animals continues globally. The fact that examples of this are seen in our country really saddens us.

As we believe that every living creature has a place and value in the whole of life, as the Municipality of Girne we are ready to help the needy, ill-treated, injured, homeless and hungry animals. We believe in the necessity to cooperate with many non-governmental organisations and animal lovers working on these issues with great devotion and effort. Meeting the basic needs of the animals in our home care should be among our primary responsibilities as per the Animal Welfare Law.

We, as Girne Municipality, continue to work intensively through our Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center, which we opened in 2017, especially for stray animals in need of assistance and for the regular veterinary controls and needs of stray animals, as well as for sick or injured stray animals.

Remember that animals as well as humans have the right to happiness and freedom. It is also our duty as sensitive people to take care of the animals in need around us and to treat them with compassion.”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality