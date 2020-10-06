TRNC Presidential Election 11th October 2020

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will hold Presidential elections on October 11, 2020. Turkish Cypriots will go to the polls to elect a president for the next 5 years and for the referendum to increase the number of Supreme Court Judges. The propaganda period started on September 15, 2020 and will end on October 10, 2020.

According to the Constitution of the TRNC a Presidency candidate is required to have sufficiency to be elected as an MP, must be a university graduate, must be over 35 years old, born from Turkish parents, must have a TRNC citizenship and had 5 years permanent residence in Cyprus.

All TRNC citizens who are over the age of 18 have the right to vote.

7 independent candidates out of a total of 11 candidates will run in the Presidential elections. Order of the candidates for the ballots designated by a lot in the presence of the Supreme Committee of Elections.

Ersin Tatar (National Unity Party) Tufan Erhürman (Republican Turkish Party) Erhan Arıklı (Rebirth Party) Fuat Çiner (Nationalist Democracy Party) Arif Salih Kırdağ (Independent) Ahmet Boran (Independent) Mustafa Ulaş (Independent) Alpan Uz (Independent) Kudret Özersay (Independent) Mustafa Akıncı (Independent) Serdar Denktaş (Independent)

According to the 99th Article of the TRNC Constitution, in order to be elected as the President a candidate must receive more than half of the valid votes. If no candidate receives the absolute majority of the votes, the election will be repeated on October 18, 2020 between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes and the candidate who then receives the most votes will be elected as the next TRNC President.

Presidential elections will be held for the 10th time since 1974. The Turkish Cypriot people, who held their first presidential election under the ceiling of their own State on June 20, 1976, held the elections for the presidency of the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus twice and for the Presidency of the TRNC seven times in the past 44 years.

Recent (2015) Presidential Elections:

Total Number of Voters: 176,916

Number of Voting Voters: 110,303

Election participation Rate: 62.35%

In the presidential elections held on 19 April 2015, Mustafa Akıncı and Derviş Eroğlu were the candidates for the second round.

In the second round of elections held on April 26, 2015, Mustafa Akıncı, who received 60.5% (67,032) of the votes was elected as the President, ahead of Derviş Eroğlu, who received 39.5% (43,763) of the votes.

Presidential elections since 1976

1976 Rauf Raif Denktaş (The Turkish Federated State of Cyprus)

1981 Rauf Raif Denktaş (The Turkish Federated State of Cyprus)

Following the proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on 15 November 1983, the Constitution of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was submitted to the referendum and was adopted on May 5, 1985.

The first presidential election of the TRNC was held on June 9, 1985. Rauf Denktaş, who received 70.21 percent of the votes in the 1st round of voting, became the first President.

1985 Rauf Raif Denktaş (Founding President)

1990 Rauf Raif Denktaş

1995 Rauf Raif Denktaş

2000 Rauf Raif Denktaş

2005 Mehmet Ali Talat

2010 Derviş Eroğlu

2015 Mustafa Akıncı

Source : TRNC Public Information Office