Turkey taken steps to protect own interests and Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu pointed out that Turkey has taken steps in the Eastern Mediterranean to protect its own interests and the interests of the Turkish Cypriots.

According to the news of the Anadolu Agency, Çavuşoğlu gave a speech at the joint press conference following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stating that a risk of conflict has occurred between the allied countries due to Greece sending military vessels to the zone where Turkish vessels have been conducting seismic research, Çavuşoğlu added “NATO wanted to play a discriminator role. We have considered this initiative as positive from the beginning and have given support. We have attended all meetings and made supportive statements for the UN Secretary General and the secretariat. In the beginning, Greece showed negative attitudes but now we see that Greece has attended the meetings. We are very satisfied with this”.