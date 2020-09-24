Entertainment

Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe

Readers Mail ….
from Susie L Ford ….

Great night on Monday 21st September at The Balti House, Esentepe with Susie’s BIG MUSIC QUIZ

The Big Music Quiz is held monthly on a Monday night.

The rounds this month were – 1960s, Tabletop, The Bee Gees, TV Shows, Duets, Backwards Round,  Name That Tune and The Big 30.

Results were

1st   The Shebells
2nd  Tyke That
3rd   Betcha By Golly Wow
Famous Lemon Winners –  Dunne and Dusted Ft One 4 

Thank you to everyone who joined in, thank you to Mahmood and his team for their service. Thank you to Smasha for all his help as always!

Next BIG MUSIC QUIZ  –  October –  Date to be announced

Susie xx

