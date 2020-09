BTM League 2 Play Off Results

By Richard Beale ….

At long last the TRNC 2019-20 football season has come to the end with the conclusion of the Covid 19 hit BTM League 2, being played last weekend and last Wednesday. The Football Federation has now suspended all football, including training, friendly matches until they meet again on October 1st.

FIRST ROUND PLAY OFF MATCHES. (Sunday September 20)

Karadeniz 61 GB – Yeni Erenköy TSK 1-2

Ergazi GSK – Ötüken TKOSK 0-2

Sadrazam Kayalar SK- Kırıkale TSK 2-0

Haspolat SGSK – Kalkanı SK 3-1

Akıncılar GSK – Demirhan SK 0-1 ( aet)

Gaziveren SK – Pıle TSK 0-0 ( aet Gaziveren win 4-3 on pens)

PLAY OFF FİNAL MATCHES (Wednesday September 23)

Yeni Erenköy TSK – Gaziveren SK 5-1

Ötuken TKOSK – Sadrazam Kayalar SK 0-4

Haspolat SGSK – Demirhan SK 0-1

Yeni Erenköy, Sadrazam Kayalar and Demirhan are promoted to BTM League 1