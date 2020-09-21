New measures by TRNC Ministry of Health

TRNC Ministry of Health decided to apply new measures in connection with the decisions taken by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee.

Quarantine has been extended until 1st October for everyone who will arrive in the TRNC. Brochures during the election and referendum propaganda process will not be distributed by hand and bars will be closed until 1st October.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Health, the decisions taken are as follows:

The quarantine decisions taken until 20 September 2020 will be extended until 01 October 2020 at 23:59. Distributing brochures by hand during the election and referendum propaganda will increase the risk of contamination, so this practice should not be carried out More frequent and continuous inspections of taverns, restaurants, and betting offices by municipalities, and closing down businesses that do not comply with the rules Due to the disregard of distance rules, bars will be closed until 01 October 2020. Students who will enter the TRNC from B and C group countries will be able to enter the country by submitting a negative PCR test result, which is done within 0-120 hours before the boarding date when they enter the TRNC. Those coming from countries in group B will remain in quarantine for 7 days, and those from countries in group C for 14 days. Everyone in quarantine will be tested for PCR at the end of their quarantine period (at the end of the 7th day or the end of the 14th day). It was decided to complete the quarantine periods provided that the PCR test results obtained at the end of the quarantine were negative.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office