We have received from the TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transportation full details concerning new TRNC Driving Licence, Vehicle Registration and Licence Fees which we are sharing below.

MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROAD TRAFFIC LAW

NEW REDEFINITION (AMENDMENT) OF THE FEES PAYABLE FOR DRIVING LICENCES TOGETHER WITH

MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION AND LICENCE FEES.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Council of Ministers, using the powers given by article 4A of the Motor Vehicles and Highway Traffic Law, makes the following Regulation (Bylaw).

1. This Regulation is to be named as the New Redefinition (Amendment) of the Fees Payable for Driving Licences together with Motor Vehicle Registration and License Fees, and it is to be read below, being the aforementioned, as the “Principal Regulation”.

2. The Council of Ministers, using the permission granted by Article 4A of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Law, redefines the fees specified in Annex I, Section I and Section II under the 5th article of the Law, as follows.

3. This Regulation comes into force on 1 January 2020.

*****

