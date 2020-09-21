BRS Weekly Update 20th September 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news on 20th September 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE

20th SEPTEMBER 2020

This weekly update includes news of:

COVID-19 – Regulation updates

Quarantine.

Closures.

Penalties – Quarantine rules and Failure to close business.

Prosecution of non-paid fines.

Broad scope of Regulation amendments.

Entry from the UK into TRNC.

PCR testing in the TRNC.

PCR Testing in the UK.

This is a very large document so you can read this in the flipbook below or download a full copy.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here