President Akıncı reacted to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visit

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Mustafa Akıncı reacted to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s visit to the Greek Cypriot Administration without also visiting himself.

Mustafa Akinci said that he told the US Ambassador to the Greek Cypriot Administration, Judith Garber, in a phone conversation that it would not be helpful for State Secretary Mike Pompeo to only hold meetings with the Greek Cypriot side about ongoing disputes surrounding the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus. In addition, this attitude would be negative encouragement for the Greek Cypriot Administration.

In response to President Akıncı’s reaction Judith Garber said Pompeo only visited the Greek Cypriot Administration due to a lack of time. The US Embassy added that Pompeo could later hold a telephone conversation with Akıncı. However, citing a previous visit by former US Secretary of State John Kerry to the TRNC, Akıncı said a phone conversation would not be enough or appropriate.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office