EU spoiling Greek Cypriot-Greek duo decreases possible solution

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that as long as the EU continues to spoil the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo the possibility to reach a solution will continue to decrease.

Stressing that the expressions within the joint statement approved during the 6th Summit of the Southern European Union countries (MED7) regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issue are far away from the realities and support Greek Cypriots, Tatar said “Our aim is to take place within the EU with our rights and law. I make a call to the EU to be prudential”.

In his written statement, Tatar stated “President of France Emmanuel Macron uses the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo for the interests of his country but creates great harm to world peace and regional peace.

The resolution taken by 7 EU Member Southern European Countries in Corsica with pressure of France is wrong and will not contribute to the solution of the Cyprus problem and to decrease the tension in the region. As long as those who have taken these resolutions are not prudential, they will not contribute to the solution of the Cyprus problem. There is not a threat by Turkey for the sovereignty rights of the Greek Cypriots in the resolution as it is claimed. On the contrary, Greece and the Greek Cypriot side try to ignore the sovereignty and sovereignty rights of the Turkish Cypriot people. The side which should be supported by the EU is the Turkish Cypriot people whose sovereignty rights are being usurped.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office