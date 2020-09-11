CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 144 has arrived

What a week this has been. Still in hospital, but not due to the COVID-19. Due to flight cancellations I have to wait for a new prosthesis hip to be sent from Turkey so my surgery can proceed. Margaret and I have had to work from two separate areas and I have had problems maintaining connection with the hospital internet until they brought me a router and now it is full steam ahead to finally publish issue 144 of the CyprusScene online Enewspaper,

Issue 144 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you.

If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2020 Enewspapers:

2019 Enewspapers:

2018 Enewspapers:

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December