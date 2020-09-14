Karadeniz cruise through to the play offs

By Richard Beale ……..

Kaplıca based team Karadeniz easily won this top of the Group encounter and therefore qualify for the Play Offs to be played next week, Covid-19 permitting.

Result: ÖTÜKEN TKOSK 0 KARADENIZ 61 SB 3

Saturday September 12 : BTM League 2, Group 2 : Mormeneşke Cemal Balses Stadium.

This match was played without spectators due to the Covid-19 Pandemic crisis, with just a smattering of both clubs football committees and backroom staff being the only people allowed in to witness this vital top of Group 2 encounter. Football fans being football fans however were not deterred by the ban, various small pockets were dotted outside and around the stadium on walls or buildings, eager to see their team. Some were moved on by the Police, some were not, the Police were out in force and had an easy afternoon, easy overtime money!

Virtually empty main stand at the Cemal Balses Stadium and right the monster from the Black Lagoon!

Myself suitably attired with face mask (which improves my looks!), Press Pass and the Football Federation “bib’ was allowed onto the pitch, which I am eternally grateful for and do not take it for granted.

Ötüken being in second place had to win this match to qualify for the play offs, but they failed to turn up, physically they did but mentally they did not. It is understandable in these uncertain Covid times that players are concerned about the health of themselves and families and maybe it is in the back of their minds that they are at risk by playing.

Ötüken only other defeat of the season was 0-3 to Karadeniz, they are in second place in the Group but unfortunately they were also second best today. Karadeniz were better prepared, they were hungry they wanted the win more than Ötüken. As I said before Karadeniz Coach Vural has a wealth of talent to choose from, but he has also installed togetherness and a great team spirit, with those ingredients they can overcome any obstacle.

Man of the Match Ötüken Goalkeeper DOĞUHAN ERGAZİ defying Karadeniz.

A 0-3 defeat flattered Ötüken, if it wasn’t for the heroics of their Goalkeeper DOĞUHAN ERGAZİ the score may well have 0-6 or even more. Time and time again it was down to him to thwart Karadeniz making brilliant saves to keep his team in the match.

Karadeniz started with a welcome breeze behind them in the first half, they missed a good chance in the 13th minute when Ömer Genç prised open the defence finding Captain Ogün but he blazed over the bar.

They missed a golden chance in the 18th minute when Murat Yigitkagan with a strong tackle won the ball just outside the Ötüken box slipped it through to Ogün who in turn set up Mehmet Turgut with only goalkeeper Doğuhan to beat, but the normally deadly finisher side footed the ball wide of goal.

Ogün tried a shot that needed two attempts to save by Doğuhan, then the goalkeeper came to Ötüken rescue again after Mehmet Turgut had been put through, blocking the striker’s first effort and then his second effort.

It was Doğuhan v Karadeniz in the 30th minute, he dived to his left finger tipping a Mustafa Taşcıoğlu shot around for a corner, then diving to his left again a minute later to save an Engin Keleş shot. He was finally beaten in the 38th minute when good work on the left by Engin Keleş sent in MUSTAFA TASCIOĞLU who slotted the ball past the advancing Doğuhan. 0-1

A minute later it was 2-0 when Ömer Genç found himself in a good position in the area, Doğuhan managed to parry the Karadeniz player’s shot but only into the path of MEHMET TURGUT, who in predatory fashion pushed the ball home HALF TIME SCORE 0-2

Doğuhan continued to stand in the way of a Karadeniz rout in the 61st minute diving to his left to push a Ümit Genç shot away for a corner and then doing the same from an Engin shot. However from that resultant corner in the 64th mınute the ball was was cleared to the edge of the box to MURAT YİGİTKAĞAN whose shot seemed to curl past an unsighted goalkeeper 0-3

69 minutes Karadeniz were awarded a free kick just outside the box. Ogun free kick was brilliantly turned onto the crossbar by Doğuhan and then he did well to block Mehmet Turgut follow up effort.

72 minutes a rare piece of work for the Karadeniz Goalkeeper Ümit who produced a good diving save tipping over a Mert Acar free kick.

Doguhan continued his one man defiance diving to his left to push away a Mehmet Turgut shot.

Both teams finished with 10 men with Selkan (Ötüken) and Ogün being red carded for second yellow offences, the match was played in good spirits and excellently handled by referee ŞAKIR AZİZOĞLU.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Only one person it could be – DOĞUHAN ERGAZİ (ÖTÜKEN).