The names of two streets in Girne have been changed

Girne Municipality changed the names of Kurtuluş Street and Sedat Simavi Street in line with the decisions taken unanimously by the Council members.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, the name of Kurtuluş Street in Girne was changed to Osman Örek Street and the name of Sedat Simavi Street was changed to Öğr. Kubilay Çaydamlı Avenue. In line with the decisions taken before the pandemic by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and the Municipal Council members, the names of the two streets were changed with ceremonies held on 3rd September 2020.

In his speech,Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, said cities consist of buildings, people and of course memories. Güngördü stated that the memory of the city is important for everyone and that they made decisions in line with this importance.

Güngördü also said; “It is always important to remember the individuals who became public figures. It is essential to remember some names in terms of social memory. It is true that the history of the Turkish Cypriot struggle has a very important place in our lives. Osman Örek and Kubilay Çaydamlı are important figures for the Turkish Cypriot community, and it is with special happiness for me that the duty to keep them alive in memories coincides during the period that I am Mayor. On behalf of myself and members of the Municipal Assembly, I would like to express that I am very happy to take such a decision ”.

Our City Museum Work Continues

In his speech, Güngördü underlined that there is City Museum activities in the formation of memory, and they started to prepare the building which was purchased for about 5 million TL prior to the pandemic and this museum will be of great importance in the formation of this memory in the future.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality