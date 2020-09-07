James Butler art exhibition at Happy Garden, Ozankoy

Readers mail ….

Kate Davies ….

On Sunday 20th September from 3.30pm to 7pm, James Butler will be staging his second art exhibition which will be held at Happy Garden, Ozankoy (opposite the village square and next to Happy Garden market). To start the event there will be a short burst of bingo hosted by David Miller with all the proceeds going to Green Hill Cemetery.

For those of you that are unaware James is not formally trained and he painted one oil painting at the age of 14 which won him a prize in a local exhibition. He is essentially self-taught, although Youtube has been a great source of technical information. He has also encouraged others, before lockdown he hosted two different art groups, one in Esentepe, and one in Ozankoy. If anyone would like to share ideas then James is always happy to hear from anyone who wants to share ideas. His contact details can be found at the bottom of this article.

James is relatively new to painting having uncovered a hidden talent two years ago when a close friend of his had some acrylic artwork and suggested that he have a go which he did and hasn’t looked back since. He has sold many paintings some of which have found themselves in different parts of the world. One of his most recent sales has found its way to France. Since most of his work is from imagination, he took great pleasure in discovering that a painting of a Scottish loch scene featuring a baby stag now hangs over a fireplace in a house opposite a Scottish loch!

Much of his artwork is landscape based with the sea as the main feature however there are also many floral and abstract pieces. He has also recently turned his hand to portraits.

Why not come down to Happy Garden and see if there is something that catches your eye and help keep art alive whilst supporting a local bar. We hope to see you there.

Contact details :

James Butler 0533 8307558 (Also available on WhatsApp and Viber)

James Butler Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/James-Butler-539725433185500

James Butler – Home | Facebook

James Butler. 257 likes · 30 talking about this. North Cyprus artist, specialising in oils. I paint from imagination unless doing a commission.

http://www.facebook.com

Here are some of the paintings which will be included in the exhibition :