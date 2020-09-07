BRS Latest Quarantine, Residency News Update 6th September 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of Quarantine Restrictions 6th September 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Quarantine and Residency Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE – 6th SEPTEMBER 2020

ENTRY CONDITIONS INTO THE TRNC FROM THE UK

As a result of the current increase in cases of COVID-19 in the TRNC the following order has been introduced, AND SUPERCEDES ALL PREVIOUS INSTRUCTIONS REGARDING ENTRY TO THE TRNC FROM THE UK,

UPDATED GUIDELINES/DECISIONS ON ENTRY- EXIT INTO THE TRNC (05/09/2020).

A) For travellers coming from Category B countries (including Turkey and England), it has been decided to quarantine for a 7-day period in effect from 7 September 2020.

For those in any doubt, quarantine will be in a Government specified hotel for a 7-day period, where you will be provided with food and water. You will not be allowed to mix with other persons or use facilities except those provided in your room. You will not be allowed to receive goods or food from external sources nor be allowed visitors. You will be tested towards the end of the quarantine period and released if this is negative.

It will be in effect from 6 September 2020 23:59 until 20 September 2020 23:59. At the end of this date, this procedure will be assessed again.

It is a very low possibility for someone who has taken a PCR test on two separate occasions to test positive in a 3-day period and infect others with the disease. Thus, travellers entering to TRNC from Category B countries with 2 Negative PCR results are exempted from the quarantine procedures, given that they stay in TRNC less than 72 hours (Hour 72 is included). Again, people going to work from TRNC to Turkey, who complete their work in Turkey within 72 hours, are exempted from quarantine provided that they take 2 PCR tests with a negative result, 5 days before and after their travel.

This is a very large document so you can read this in the flipbook below or download a full copy.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here