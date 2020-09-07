20 million TL to  be paid to TRNC Hotels and Tourism Agencies

As in the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has directly affected tourism activities in our country.

In the result of studies initiated in order to eliminate these negative developments in the tourism sector, under the Ministry of Tourism and Environment in the 2020 Fiscal Year budget, through assistance funded by the Republic of Turkey “Tourism Outbreak Support Program Project” 20 million TL worth of grants for tourism hotels and travel agencies has been approved by the Council of Ministers.

The 20 million TL aid support within the scope of the “Tourism Outbreak Support Program Project”, will cover 128 hotels, especially small-scale hotels, and 141 tourism and travel services that received the operation certificate for the year 2019-2020.

This is financed by the Republic of Turkey aid for the Ministry of Environment and Environment in the 2020 Fiscal Year and will be paid from the budget of 20 million TL of the “Tourism Outbreak Support Program Project” grant, and will be provided as soon as possible.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment