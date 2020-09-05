ARUCAD is sponsor of Anka Sports Association Team 2020-2021

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) became the sponsor of Anka Sports Association Team 2020-2021 season, and with the name of “ARUCAD Anka” they will compete in the Turkey and TRNC Table Tennis Leagues.

The sponsorship protocol was signed by ARUCAD Board of Trustees Chairman and AREKAV Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr Sinan Arkın and Anka Sports Association President Ahmet Aknar.

Regarding the sponsorship agreement, Dr. Sinan Arkin, said “table tennis in our country has been successful in recent years and we are happy to sponsor the Anka Team who have been representing Turkey in the major league and we believe they will represent our university successfully this year”.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “Today, is the first step of a good collaboration. We have done it at this ceremony signed by Sinan Arkın and Ahmet Aknar. As ARUCAD we will continue to cooperate with sports associations and non-governmental organisations as well as in arts and culture”. Vehbi said we wish to make our country better through cooperation, and ended his words by saying “Our goal is great, we want to be successful in the coming years in Turkey ARUCAD Anka Table Tennis Leagues”.

Stating that the whole world and our country are going through a difficult period in terms of economy, Anka Sports Association President Ahmet Aknar said, “On behalf of the Anka Team, I would like to thank ARUCAD for their support in this difficult period. ARUCAD Anka Team Table Tennis Leagues in our country will receive all efforts to be represented in the best way by Turkey.”

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)