Prime Minister Tatar: “I invite US to return from this mistake”

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar in a statement emphasised that lifting the arms embargo will not do anything other than increase the Greek Cypriot intransigence and serve the US in “making money.”

Noting that the decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot side was wrong, Tatar said the move, which came at a time when Greek provocations in the region were on the rise, does not suit a permanent member of the UN Security Council like the US. “I condemn the US and invite them to return from this mistake immediately,” he said.

Tatar reiterated that Turkey and the TRNC will never give up their rights. “What needs to be done is not to increase tensions, but to come to peace with the acknowledgement of the realities.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office