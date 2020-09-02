USA lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side is not right step

President Mustafa Akıncı stated that the USA lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot side is not a right step.

Akıncı had a telephone conversation with US Ambassador to South Cyprus Judith Gail Garber last night upon her request. Garber stated that arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot side will be lifted starting from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021.

Stressing that the decision will not encourage the Greek Cypriot side to reach a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus but help them to stay out of the negotiation table, Akıncı stated that contribution to dialogue and compromise is needed in Cyprus instead of arming.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office