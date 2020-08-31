The Abnormals Brexit-vision Song Contest 2020 at The Balti House

Readers Mail …

From Susie L Ford ….

Saturday 29th August 2020 at The Balti House, Esentepe

Elvis was hosting the many singers from around the world in the 1st Brexit-vision song contest ever!!

WAY TO GO ABNORMALS!!

Baba from Sweden, Dutch van visa dik from Holland, Pint-o-paddy from Ireland, Feed mi pilaf from France, Alka Seltzer from New York, Dellboy & Rodders from Peckham, Johnboy Trumpson from Florida, Adolph von shmidt from Germany, Cludgie from Scotland, Silva Taffy Pox from Wales, Purple Rinse & the Stds from Essex, Bembe Sanka from Guyana, The Fat Birds from Ireland and Nigeria!!

The audience were given score cards and flags and voted for each contestant.

The winner of Brexit-vision 2020 was – ESSEX / IRELAND & NIGERIA

The night was dedicated to Mary Watson who will always be very special and dear to The Abnormals. We previously had raised 1000TL for Mary and that was given to Art tonight. We also raised 2,258.00TL for Tulips tonight. IT GOES IN THE POT!

It was absolutely packed! LOTS OF LAUGHTER!

Superb raffle prizes were won and a BIG thank you to Leslie Ellis, and the Bodypump from Sweet Homes Fitness Studio for their raffle donations.

Thank you to Mahmood & his staff at The Balti house.

Thank you 2 our guest singer also Kath Gardner.

Thank you for everyone who helped collect monies and sell raffle tickets etc..

THANK YOU ALL for coming to watch us and support.

THE ABNORMALS :

SUSIE FORD, MARTIN FORD, MARTIN FOSTER, ANNETTE McCLOSKEY, KATE BELL, DAVE LAVENDER, JOHN MOLLOY AND PAT MOLLOY.

The next show is at Tims/33 Bar on 13th September.

PLEASE COME ALONG TO WATCH AND SUPPORT, The Abnormals, supporting Tulips!

WAY TO GO MY ABNORMALS xxx

SUSIE x

More pictures shown below :