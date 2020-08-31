Youth from Girne visited Mayor Güngördü

Young people from Girne, consisting of “Take Action Cyprus” volunteers, who are environmentally conscious young people, paid a visit to Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, received information about the activities in the city and made suggestions.

Stating that they are uncomfortable with the population density in Girne and the need for green areas and sports areas, the youth drew attention to the increase in environmental pollution due to the demographic structure and population increase of the city and the discomfort they feel from it.

The young people made suggestions to Güngördü for recycling and environmental policies, and suggested that plastic is one of the biggest environmental problems in the world and needs regulations such as limiting the use of plastic for businesses. They stated that it is necessary to apply deterrent punishment in addition to education to prevent environmental pollution.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü stated that they attach importance to the opinions of the young people in the administration of the city, as well as everyone, and said that he was very happy to chat with the young people who came to visit him and exchange ideas. Güngördü pointed out the importance of the city and the sense of belonging and noted that they work within the framework of commonsense with all segments of the society. He cited city conventions and children’s assembly as an example.

Giving information about the historical process in the city and the development of the city and the work of the municipality in this process, Güngördü pointed out that the municipality received a contribution and employs personnel according to a population of 33,000 and pointed out that the population in Girne is over 100,000.

Güngördü stated that a census should be done as soon as possible and that the population density affects the people living in the city sociologically and psychologically, and the problems arising from the lack of sufficient green space.

Speaking about their attempts to work on hiking and recreation areas in Bellapais, Güngördü stated that they are preparing a project in an area belonging to the military, including walking paths and viewing terraces.

Güngördü, who responded to the complaints of young people about environmental pollution, underlined that the state policy on the environment is essential. Güngördü stated that even if garbage is sorted, the municipality could not take an effective step in this regard, as there is no solid waste recycling facility in the country, and said that they are working for green waste transformation.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality