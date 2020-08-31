Cooperation between ARUCAD and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Foundation

Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) and Dr.Fazıl Küçük Foundation signed a cooperation protocol.

President of the Board of Trustees of ARUCAD and Chairman of the Board of AREKAV Foundation Dr. Sinan Arkın and Dr. Mehmet Küçük, Chairman of the Board of Fazıl Küçük Foundation, signed the protocol.

Within the framework of cooperation, every year ARUCAD and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Foundation will provide scholarships to students in need. In addition, various conferences, seminars, panels and exhibitions will be organised in cooperation with the University and the Foundation.

Starting his speech by welcoming the ARUCAD delegation, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Foundation Chairman of the Board of Trustees Mehmet Küçük thanked the University officials for this contribution to young people in need. Stating that the aim of the foundation is to provide scholarships to young people from Northern Cyprus who do not have financial means to continue their education, Dr Küçük said his other purpose is the struggle to tell the young people. “I am sure that very bright young people will meet in ARUCAD which. with its establishment, will undertake changes that will make a great contribution to this country in the field of art ”.

Making a statement at the protocol signing ceremony, ARUCAD Chairman of the Board of Trustees and AREKAV Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Sinan Arkın, said ARUCAD, a non-profit foundation University, that it is a great source of pride for them that the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Foundation’s name stands side by side. Arkın said, “With this cooperation, many young people in need will have the opportunity to realise their dreams.”

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “As a university, we are very pleased with the cooperation with the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Foundation. In this way, young people in need will be able to receive education in line with common goals ”.

Source (Turkish): Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)