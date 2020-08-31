Battle of Pia Bella and the match ends in a brawl

By Richard Beale…..

I report this with regrets as this match ended in a pitched battle with both sets of players involved in unsightly and disturbing scenes that should never be seen on a football field – a great shame as this overshadowed what was a very competitive game.

Result : BAHÇELİ SK 2 DEMİRHAN SK 3

Saturday August 29 : BTM League 2, Group 5 : Girne Pia Bella Stadium.

The match erupted in injury time after Abdullah Parıldar scored an outstanding 90th minute winner for 9 men Demirhan with a goal that would grace any football stadium in the world let alone the modest Pıa Bella Stadium. The second half had been simmering with 2 Demirhan and 1 Bahçeli player being already red carded. The match was held up for 10 minutes in injury time while both sets of players started fisticuffs and kicking each other as the Police and Coaches struggled to break the fights up and regain control. Referee Serkan Başkaya then quite rightly produced further red cards, he could have given more. Bahçeli finished with 7 players and Demirhan with 8 men, both teams will face disciplinary action from the Football Federation. I fear the worse for Bahçeli, already banned from playing home games within 15 kilometers of their village for punishment with a similar incident 2 seasons ago. It seemed rather apt in the background overlooking the ground was the “Peace and Freedom” statue!

Bahçeli Man of the Match UĞURCAN BAŞAYAK (white) in action

There was no hint of the trouble to come in the first half, played under a boiling hot August sun, which was mainly dominated by Bahçeli who came close to scoring with a couple of free kicks which went narrowly wide of the goal. With Uğurcan Başayak who played for Esentepe last season making his first start for Bahçeli the “home” team was gelling well and it was against the run of play in the 40th minute that the visitors took the lead through their leading goalscorer ABDULLAH PARILDAR. Bahçeli lost possession just inside their half, the ball was quickly pushed through to Abdullah to fasten onto who beat the advancing Tuğrul. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

Bahçeli started the second half with great urgency, Uğurcan was put through in the 46th minute only to see his shot blocked by the advancing Demirhan goalkeeper Mehmet Yeşil. A minute later Uğurcan put over a teasing cross from the right straight into the path of Soner Soytürk who completely got his feet tangled up and the chance was lost.

Demirhan were down to 10 men in the 50th minute when Mustafa Yorgancı was dismissed for an off the ball incident with Bahçeli’s Emrah Şanlıyanka.

This seemed to ignite the flame as some hard and robust challenges were being put in with the referee brandishing a number of yellow cards. Sorry to say but players were trying to get other players sent off by rolling around after being fouled.

Another Bahçeli error led to a second goal for Demirhan in the 55th minute when their outstanding Captain Hasan Yaşınses put over a tantalising cross from the right, Bahçeli goalkeeper Tuğrul came and called for the ball but punched poorly the ball ran onto ARSIN NOR to slot into an empty net. 0-2

A shocked Bahçeli rallied and it was Uğurcan who would be their talisman as they pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, the ex Esentepe player sending over another good cross to the far post where Asıl Arif saw his shot blocked, the ball rolling into the path of SONER SOYTÜRK to lash in. 1-2

81 minutes young Mahmut Şen sent in a fierce volley that just cleared the Demirhan goal.

Bahçeli equalised in the 88th minute when that man Uğurcan was brought down in the box by Israfıl. SONER SOYTÜRK sent goalkeeper Mehmet the wrong way with his penalty. 2-2.

Demirhan Man of the Match ABDULLAH PARLIDAR scores his first goal (left) and right celebrates his outstanding second goal.

Before the match restarted Bahçeli Captain Ali Okan, already booked, was sent off for arguing with the referee. The sending offs continued as Demirhan’s Ziya Can was sent off after another bust up.

9 men Demirhan then made Bahçeli blood boil even more in the 90th minute when ABDULLAH PARLIDAR receiving a cross from the right from Hasan Yaşınses controlled the ball turned and sent a curling shot that gave the hapless Tuğrul no chance whatsoever to save to win the match. A minute later the battle began! FULL TIME SCORE : 2-3