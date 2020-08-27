Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly visited Lefkosa

Girne Municipality Children’s Council visited historical places in Lefkosa today (27 August 2020) following recent visits to Girne and Mağusa and completed the cultural tour program organised by the Social Affairs Branch.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, the group between the ages of 6-14, visited historical places in the Girne and Mağusa areas and today visited Hasder Handicraft Centre, Lusignan House, Selimiye Mosque and Büyükhan on the third day of their cultural trips, and were given information about historical places and Cyprus culture.

In his statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his gratitude to the children, families, their staff, and the institutions and organisations that voluntarily opened their doors to the children, pointing out the importance of children visiting historical places and getting to know the historical and cultural values ​​of the country they live in.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality