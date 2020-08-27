Girne Municipality and Belpaz employees Blood Donation briefing

Girne Municipality managers and staff and Belpaz Company employees were informed about blood donation by the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus.

Today (27 August 2020), informative seminars were given by the Turkish Red Crescent Blood Donor Recruitment Personnel, Şerife Tutku.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, a blood donation campaign will be held in Girne Ramadan Cemil Square in cooperation with the two institutions between 08:00 and 16:00 on Friday, 28th August 2020.

While it was stated that the municipality employees would also support the blood donation, the general public is also called to come and participate.

Şerife Tutku, a Blood Donor Acquisition Personnel of the Turkish Red Crescent of Northern Cyprus, noted that there was a decrease in blood donations being given due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has reduced stocks to critical levels. Stating that blood is a constant requirement, Tutku said that the treatment of patients who need regular blood is being interrupted.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of blood donations and social solidarity and called everyone to unite in these difficult days.

Pointing out that all segments of the society should fulfill their duty to meet the blood needs of the country, he expressed his satisfaction with the support of the Girne Municipality staff and Belpaz staff in taking part in the campaign.

WHO CAN DONATE BLOOD?

Any healthy individual over 50 kg between the ages of 18-65 (men 3 months apart, women 4 months apart) can donate blood.

It is necessary to eat food before donating blood, sleep more than 4 hours the night before, and not consume alcohol in the last 24 hours.

People can donate blood after the blood donation form is completed if their health criteria is found to be acceptable.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality