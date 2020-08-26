Support for Lebanon, please help if you can

Readers mail….

Medi Foundation, Viola Edward Kayana Consultancy and Ersoy Law Firm have joined forces to support victims affected by the disaster in Lebanon.

Your donations. in money, clothing, dry food, and tinned food, together with towels, medicines, diapers, and bedding are very much needed.

Please send your donations to the relevant collection points.

For all your financial contributions see the link below, that has all the bank details and accounts, please include the annotation “Lebanon Help”.

Financial Contributions Support can be made to the accounts shown on this link https://www.medifoundation.com/en/support/

The money from your donation will go to help women in restoring their businesses and their lives through the “Stand for Women“ organisation – www.standforwomen.org

The food and the goods will be received by the ”Beit El Baraka“ organisation to be delivered to individuals and families. –www.Beitelbaraka.org

We are sure that together, we can make a difference for the people affected in Lebanon during this painful and challenging time.

If you have any questions concerning details of this public gathering of help, please contact us here.

Financial Contributions Support Link:

Email : supportforlebanon@medifoundation.com

Website: https://www.medifoundation.com

Tel: +90 533 864 9773

DROP OFF POINTS

For clothing, dry food, tinned food, towels, medicines, diapers and bedding

Famagusta:

MAĞUSA GELİŞİM AKADEMİSİ.

İsmet inönü bulvarı.

Başbuğ sokak no 115 gazimağusa

8¬-14.30 Mon-Fri

Kyrenia:

Magic Touch

Semih Sancar Street

(Near Bellapais Traffic Lights)

No 75/3/4/

9-5 Mon-Fri 10-13.00 Sat

Lefkosia coming soon

For making payments you can go to any ASBANK Branches and make payments to Medi Foundation

Thank you all for your kindness, commitment and generosity

Ismet, Nevin & Viola