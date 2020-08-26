Girne Blood Donation Day on 28 August

A blood donation campaign has been organised in Ramadan Cemil Square between 09.00-16.00 on Friday, 28th August 2020, in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Turkish Cyprus Red Crescent.

In the statement made by the Girne Municipality, it was pointed out the importance of supporting each other in difficult days, giving life to a life with blood donation and saving lives, and it was pointed out that unity and solidarity gain more importance especially in these epidemic days. All municipal staff and the public are called upon to donate blood.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality