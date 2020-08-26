Akıncı received the French Ambassador to South Cyprus

French Ambassador to South Cyprus Isabella Dumont paid a farewell visit to TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı.

During the visit, President Mustafa Akıncı stated that it would be a more accurate approach for France to spend efforts for contributing dialogue between the two sides in Cyprus, rather than taking sides in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Pointing out that France was both a European Union (EU) member and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), President Akıncı added that France should show a balanced approach in her relations with the two sides of Cyprus.

The President wished success to Dumont, who was appointed to the cabinet of French President Emmanuel Macron, in her new position.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office