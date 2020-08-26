Greece/Greek Cypriot side increases tension in E. Mediterranean

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that it is Greece and the Greek Cypriot side, and not Turkey, that increases the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Stating that Greece should not put themselves at risk by relying on some countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu said that if Greece makes statements such as “we will defend our rights, we will do military exercises here”, or if they take wrong steps, Turkey will do whatever is necessary.

Çavuşoğlu and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held a joint press conference after their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration have been continuing their exclusionary and one-sided activities with their maximalist thesis for a long period of time in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Emphasising that it is not Turkey which increases the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean instead it is Greece and the Greek Cypriot side, Çavuşoğlu said that the latest example of this was the military exercises Greece conducted in the region yesterday (25th August).

Source : TRNC Public Information Office