KTMMOB Chamber of Engineers and Architects visited Güngördü

A delegation from the Union of the Chambers of Cyprus Turkish Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

KTMMOB Chamber of Architects President Kozan Uzunoğlu, Secretary Simzer Kaya, Treasurer Ertuğ Ertuğrul, Board Members Burak Tursoy and Ferruh Dülgeroğlu visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü. Manager Ali Teknikel also attended the meeting. In the information given by the Girne Municipality, Kozan Uzunoğlu emphasised that the completion of the Girne Municipality New Service Building adds value to both Girne and its residents and thanked Güngördü.

At the meeting, where various issues were discussed, ideas were exchanged and a date was set for future projects.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü also gave information about the work of the Social Affairs, Health Affairs, and Consultation Support Center of Girne Municipality, which has taken a new shape due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Expressing his satisfaction with the visit of the Members of the Board of Directors to the Girne Municipality, he stated that they will act together with KTMMOB in the projects planned and noted that cooperation will continue.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality