BRS Latest Quarantine News Update 23rd August 2020

The British Residents’ Society published the latest news of Quarantine Restrictions on 23rd August 2020 and we are sharing the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Quarantine Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Update – 23rd AUGUST 2020

These new regulations are the ones circulated last week which were due to come into force on 25th August once confirmed by the Government but have been introduced earlier in order to reduce the number of new infections.

We have also been made aware of some UK citizens recently arrived in the TRNC who are flouting the “self-isolation” rules. This is both dangerous and foolhardy and if caught you WILL be put into quarantine AND have to pay the relevant charges – AS WELL AS BEING PROSECUTED. Checks will be carried out.

PLEASE ACT RESPONSIBLY – FOR EVERYONE’S SAKE!

