Who are the Lambousa Archers?

We have received and published some interesting articles including the history of archery from the Lambousa Archers so in this post, we dived into their Facebook page click here to take a closer look at what they are all about and this is what they had to say..

“This group was started by some passionate athletes, using bow and arrow and our main training Field is located on the premises of Le Chateau Lambousa Hotel at Lapta.

We formed initially to train for competitions organised by the TRNC Okculuk Federasyonu and our aim is to be a free to use, non profit group for the promotion, discussion and development of archery in the TRNC under the auspices of the TRNC Okculuk Federasyonu of which we are members.

Anyone with an interest in archery is welcome to join us whether it is for the first time or experienced archers and equipment can be provided for novices. We look forward to meeting and shooting with other members on the lower field at Le Chateau Lambousa, Lapta so please check on this site for dates and times of our group meetings.