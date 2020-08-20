The Abnormals Beatles Tribute at The Roadhouse, Alsancak

Readers Mail ….

By Susie Ford ….

Saturday 15th August 2020 – The Roadhouse Bar and Bistro, Alsancak. Hitting new places and meeting new people!

Absolutely packed. Great food, great service, great atmosphere! The lads from The Abnormals pulled it off again with their Beatles Tribute. A whopping 30 songs plus a few encores. A fantastic raffle with great prizes was organised by Sue Tilt from Tulips. Thank you to everyone who donated a prize!

Between The Abnormals and The Roadhouse we raised 1,310TL.

WELL DONE ALL!!!!

By Sue Tilt ….

More photos shown below :