My love for writing poems and songs, both in English and Urdu, is usually not known by most of the people who know me. The reason for this is that I concentrate more on writing prose. However, I do not know exactly the number of poems that I have written so far. Actually I am not in the habit of saving whatever I write, prose or poem both.

Interestingly, just today an old friend of mine suggested that I should collect all of my poems and publish them in the form of a book. The suggestion is very good, but practically it is very difficult for me to find all that I have written. I would rather write afresh to compile a book.

As all of my friends know, humanity has always remained the centre of all my thoughts. My latest poem “Ballad of the Last Soldier”, on one side brings to light what those killed in a battle go through, but also explains that the killers too are in fact human beings. I hope you all will like it.

I would also like to know if anyone is interested in making a tune of this. I intend to publish it on Youtube.

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Ballad of the Last Soldier

I am alone tonight

and I want to sleep

I am tired too much

I have done my job

it’s dark tonight and no moon there

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home

I finished my bullets

And killed them all

None is left here

and I am alone

so what should I do

in a night like this

I am tired and gone

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home

I swam in the river of blood

I heard the shrieks

but laughed at them

I kept killing them

to make them quiet

I liked the way I killed them all

And no sounds left

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home

The sun has risen, the moon is gone

The birds are singing, my fear is gone

the water is flowing, I hear them all

no life is left, no sound anymore

But deep in my heart, I miss them all

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home

I bombed the cities

and tortured the men

I killed them all and

made tomb of their heads

I hear nothing, your words go in vain

I am a machine

I did my job and happy again

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home

I cried the whole night

when I killed the baby

in the arms of the mother

I took their lives and burnt them all

they cried they pleaded, they mourned, they wept

I cared for nothing

I just did my job

I want to sleep tonight

but I am alone

Haven’t slept for nights

Let me go home