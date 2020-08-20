By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….
My love for writing poems and songs, both in English and Urdu, is usually not known by most of the people who know me. The reason for this is that I concentrate more on writing prose. However, I do not know exactly the number of poems that I have written so far. Actually I am not in the habit of saving whatever I write, prose or poem both.
Interestingly, just today an old friend of mine suggested that I should collect all of my poems and publish them in the form of a book. The suggestion is very good, but practically it is very difficult for me to find all that I have written. I would rather write afresh to compile a book.
As all of my friends know, humanity has always remained the centre of all my thoughts. My latest poem “Ballad of the Last Soldier”, on one side brings to light what those killed in a battle go through, but also explains that the killers too are in fact human beings. I hope you all will like it.
I would also like to know if anyone is interested in making a tune of this. I intend to publish it on Youtube.
Ballad of the Last Soldier
I am alone tonight
and I want to sleep
I am tired too much
I have done my job
it’s dark tonight and no moon there
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
I finished my bullets
And killed them all
None is left here
and I am alone
so what should I do
in a night like this
I am tired and gone
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
I swam in the river of blood
I heard the shrieks
but laughed at them
I kept killing them
to make them quiet
I liked the way I killed them all
And no sounds left
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
The sun has risen, the moon is gone
The birds are singing, my fear is gone
the water is flowing, I hear them all
no life is left, no sound anymore
But deep in my heart, I miss them all
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
I bombed the cities
and tortured the men
I killed them all and
made tomb of their heads
I hear nothing, your words go in vain
I am a machine
I did my job and happy again
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
I cried the whole night
when I killed the baby
in the arms of the mother
I took their lives and burnt them all
they cried they pleaded, they mourned, they wept
I cared for nothing
I just did my job
I want to sleep tonight
but I am alone
Haven’t slept for nights
Let me go home
