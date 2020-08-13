The Abnormals Beatles Tribute at Bar 33, Tim’s Cafe, Ozankoy

By Susie Ford ….

On Sunday 9th August, The Abnormals gave another performance of their Beatles Tribute, this time at 33@Tims in Ozankoy.

The Abnormals guys

MARTIN FORD, MARTIN FOSTER, DAVE LAVENDER, JOHN MOLLOY

Again they did a brilliant show consisting of 3 sets, 10 songs in each followed by encores, working so hard to entertain, and raise monies for Tulips. The crowd sang along and danced and cheered, it was a great night!

The food was fantastic, service warm and friendly and a great atmosphere. There were fantastic raffle prizes and a donation from the meals.

The boys and everybody there raised a brilliant 1,310TL

So proud of THE ABNORMALS! (Watch out for BREXIT VISION coming soon!).

************************

By Sue Tilt ….

The Abnormals moved away from their normal entertainment and put on a fabulous Beatles Tribute act in aid of Tulips.

The Abnormals are long time supporters of Tulips in the Esentepe area however they ventured further afield and headed down to Tim’s Cafe in Ozankoy on 9th August.

We would like to thank The Abnormals for an amazing act, Tim’s Cafe for being a wonderful host and donating a portion of the meal money and to everyone who attended and supported the evening.

An amazing time was had by all (you could tell by the high volume of backing singers!) plus Tulips earned a fabulous 1,310TL in total.

Thank you all very much

Sue Tilt (Tulips)