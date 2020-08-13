46th anniversary : second phase of Cyprus Peace Operation

The 46th anniversary of the second phase of the Cyprus Peace Operation will be celebrated with events and the martyrs will be remembered.

Celebrations will be held in Serdarlı, Gazimağusa and Lefke which gained freedom as a result of the second phase of the Cyprus Peace Operation which was carried out on 14th, 15th and 16th August 1974.

The martyrs who were massacred in Taşkent and Muratağa-Sandallar and Atlılar will be commemorated. A memorial ceremony will also be held for the martyrs in Lefke.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office