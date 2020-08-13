Girne Municipality called for help for street animals

Girne Municipality Mayor pointed out that the hot weather affects animals as much as humans, and called on the citizens to help them meet the needs of animals living on the streets by leaving water and food in front of their homes and in the city.

Girne Municipality Street Animals team visited the market tradesmen recently and donated food and water containers and some food for them to put in front of the workplace. Conducting the activity which was sensitively welcomed by the tradesmen in the market, the team also observed animal-lover practices where food and water containers for stray animals were constantly reinforced at some points.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that within the framework of the Municipality’s social responsibilities, in order to protect the health and peace of all living creatures in the city, every individual from Girne can contribute as much as the Municipality to street animals. Güngördü emphasised that a container of water placed in various locations is of vital importance for the life of homeless animals on the street, and it is quite easy and simple for a person to do this.

Güngördü said that feeders and drink containers are placed by the Municipality at certain station points in the city and that citizens can contribute by supplementing with food and water. He thanked the tradesmen who from time to time opened the doors of their shops to meet the cooling and feeding needs of street animals.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality