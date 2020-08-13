İsmihan Yorgancı presented her book to Nidai Güngördü

Script Editor-Academician İsmihan Yorgancı presented her book “My Collective Games – 1” to the Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü recently and gave information about her book. During the visit, Güngördü thanked İsmihan Yorgancı and wished her continued success.

In the information given about the book, Yorgancı who is also the director of the youth and children groups of Girne Municipality Theater Studio, stated that there are eight plays in the book, the subject of games. She noted that the plays she created are based on violence against women, social pressure and the realities of Cyprus. Yorgancı added that the book was published by Dorlion in the Republic of Turkey and can be obtained from them online via the internet or by visiting Deniz Plaza Bookstores in Northern Cyprus.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality