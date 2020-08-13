Tatar: “We will always support the steps taken by Turkey”

Stating that Turkey has to stop the game that Greece and Egypt are playing in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that the TRNC will always support the steps taken by Turkey.

In his written statement, Tatar drew attention to the fact that those who prevent the Eastern Mediterranean from turning into a “sea of peace, prosperity and cooperation” are Greece, Egypt and the forces behind them that have frustrated every kind of peaceful initiative.

Ersin Tatar continued as follows:

“Turkey stopped drilling operations of Oruç Reis some time ago upon the request of Germany and the EU in order to give a chance to diplomacy and revive dialogue channels. However, Turkey’s goodwill gestures were in vain.

Greece has shown, with the illegal agreement made with Egypt on 6 August 2020 that she is not sincere and honest about the issue of dialogue. The sole purpose of this agreement is to defuse the agreement which was signed between Libya and Turkey on the issue of the continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean. Needless to say, Turkey could not let that happen, and did not. Oruç Reis resumed the previously planned seismic research activity as of 10th August.

The objections made by Greece to Turkey’s actions have no legal basis.

As the Government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus we will always support the steps taken by Turkey.

NATO and the European Union should not make mistakes, they should act objectively in order to find an equitable solution in the region.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office