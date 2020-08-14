North Cyprus Events Calendar from 14th August 2020

14th August – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

14th August – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Grease. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

14th August – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak will be holding a quiz night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available for half time. All raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

14th August – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Cyprus Groovers at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

15th August – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

15th August – Saturday RBL will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the Kaya Palazzo Hotel, starting at 6.30pm with drinks reception. Buffet, Prize Auction, Live Music. £25 includes drinks with buffet, but not live music event. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910, tickets available at RBL stall Lambousa Market.

15th August – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

15th August – Saturday Balti House, Esentepe – Curry Night, 50TL. The Chosen will be providing entertainment. To book call 0548 847 1221.

15th/16th August – Saturday/Sunday 12th Ozankoy Pekmez Festival from 6pm each day. Entertainment and lots to do.

17th August – Monday Balti House, Esentepe will be holding a CurryOke Night & Indian BBQ at 7.30pm. 65TL with 10% off final bill. To book call 0548 847 1221.

18th August – Tuesday Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy will be holding a bingo event in aid of RBL Kyrenia Branch starting at 5pm. For information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

18th August – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

19th August – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the NCCCT bingo, 11.30 for food and bar, bingo at 12.30pm. For more information call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

19th August – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Lady M Jazz Quartet at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

20th August – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

21st August – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

21st August – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak will be holding a quiz night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available for half time. All raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

21st August – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Fireballs at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

22nd August – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

22nd August – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

25th August – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090.

26th August – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Kadir Evre Jazz Quintet at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

27th August – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221

28th August – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

28th August – Friday Mushy’s Bar, Alsancak will be holding a quiz night in aid of Tulips. 6pm. 10TL entrance 50% to Tulips & 50% to the winning team. Bottle of wine to 2nd place. Food menu available for half time. All raffle proceeds donated to Tulips. To book call Tara 0533 853 9936 or Mushy 0533 871 0941.

28th August – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Latin Night with Arda Baykurt Latin Project at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

29th August – Saturday The Abnormals Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at the Balti House, Esentepe. 8pm. 3-course dinner 60TL. 15TL show fee – in aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 847 1221.

29th August – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

29th August – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak present Alper Cengiz & Friends at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. Call 0548 839 8994.

11th September – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be Mamma Mia. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

13th September – Sunday The Abnormals will be presenting Brexit-Vision 2020 at 33@Tim’s Cafe/Bar, Ozankoy from 7.30pm. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 844 9256.

19th September – Saturday POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE 2021 Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

21st September – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Booking essential 0548 847 1221.

25th September – Friday The Abnormals will be presenting a Beatles Tribute at Moonshine Restaurant, Esentepe in aid of Tulips. Show starts at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 6290.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information

26th September – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be presenting Glastonvicki. A day of Peace, Music and Love. To book call 0533 835 5133.

27th September – Sunday The Abnormals will be presenting a Beatles Tribute at Tim’s Cafe/Bar, Ozankoy starting at 7.30pm. In aid of Tulips. To book call 0548 844 9256.

9th October – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a Summer of Sing-alongs – this event will be The Sound of Music. For more information contact Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.