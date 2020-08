Economy and Energy Minister Hasan Taçoy stated that the actions that ignore Turkey in the Mediterranean will never be accepted.

In his post, Taçoy said: “I greet the work of Oruç Reis seismic research vessel which will carry out its activities in the Mediterranean” and he added that he wishes Oruç Reis successful work on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office