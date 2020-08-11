The UK to move into Category “B”

The Ministry of Health announced that the UK will be moved from Category “C” to Category “B”.

The decision of the Ministry is as follows:

“As of 13 August (including 13 August), those who will come to the TRNC from the UK will be able to enter the TRNC on the condition that they present a PCR test result made between three and five days before the boarding date and the result must be negative. However, these people must remain in home quarantine for 7 days. During the quarantine, no visitors will be allowed in the house. People who are detected violating the home quarantine rules, as a result of the inspections which will be carried out by the Ministry of Health, will be taken into hotel quarantine.”

Within the scope of the decisions taken by the Ministry of Health regarding the entry and exit for the TRNC within the scope of COVID-19 measures, the UK was in the “C” category. Those who came from the UK were subjected to double PCR testing and 14-day quarantine in government specified centres.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office