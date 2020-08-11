St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, August 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their August 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

The magazine has a Prayer for the People of Beirut and shares news of the Beirut Emergency Appeal so those that wish, can make donations via The British Red Cross Society.

“Sailor to Priest via Germany, Japan and Suez” – The Final Part by the Revd John Davies which is a fascinating real life journey by sea to many countries and to a new life.

Pat Etherington includes her customary letter with news of the opening of the church in line with the coronavirus virus restrictions plus there is a wealth of other very interesting contributions covering a wide range of subjects that will keep you reading their latest magazine.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to [ Download Now!