Mayor Nidai Güngördü celebrated Eid al-Adha with market traders

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, celebrated with market traders before the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Güngördü, visited the Girne Wednesday Market before the Eid al-Adha holiday, and offered sugar candy to the traders. During his visit, Güngördü reminded them that due to the COVID-19 pandemic in our country and all over the world, citizens should comply with the hygiene rules and definitely wear a mask. Drawing attention to the importance of keeping traditions alive, Güngördü said that holidays are the symbol of unity and solidarity.

Pointing out that holidays are times that bring people closer together and reinforce social peace, Güngördü said, “The holidays where love, respect, tolerance and solidarity feelings increase, are among our common values ​​symbolizing our unity and solidarity.

Güngördü, who spoke with a microphone to the shopkeepers and the shoppers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said; I wish the Feast of Sacrifice to bring peace, happiness, and abundance to the world, and I congratulate the Eid al-Adha with all my sincere wishes.

